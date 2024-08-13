Rain Becomes Calamity in Rajasthan, Flooding Creates Uncontrollable Conditions

Jaipur: In Karauli, Rajasthan, the persistent rainfall has worsened the situation, leading to considerable distress for the inhabitants.

Although only light showers occurred today, the region has been battling severe floods for the past several days.

The ongoing rains have caused waterlogging at various sites, disrupting everyday activities and creating significant transportation challenges in residential areas and marketplaces. The local authorities are closely observing the conditions, and community members along with social organizations are distributing relief materials to those affected by the floods.

The District Magistrate conducted an evaluation of the flood-stricken areas on Monday. These sustained efforts are directed towards lessening the impact of the floods and providing essential aid to the residents in need.