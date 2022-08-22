Rain Alert For Next 3 Hours In 14 Districts Including Cuttack And Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today predicted a light to moderate thundershower with lightning in 14 districts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

There will be moderate rain and thundershowers in some parts of Cuttack (incluiding Cuttack city), Khurda( incluiding Bhubaneswar city ) ,Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Jajpur and Boudh during the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.