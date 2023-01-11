Railways To Run Two Special Trains Between Bhubaneswar And Rourkela For Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run special train services between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela for the convenience of passengers as it anticipated heavy rush during the hockey world cup to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 2025hrs (8.25pm) on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from Jan 14 till Jan 30, 2023.

In the return direction, 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Rourkela at 2325hrs (11.25pm) on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from Jan 15 till Jan 31, 2023.

This train will have one AC-2 Tier, three AC-3 Tier, eight sleeper class, four second class seating and two guard cum luggage vans in its composition having stoppages at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from both directions.

02836/02835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Hockey Special will run daily from Jan 14 till Jan 31, 2023. This train will leave Puri at 0515hrs (05.15am) and will reach at Rourkela at 1245hrs (12.45pm). In the return direction, this train from Rourkela will leave at 1330hrs (01.30pm) and will reach at Puri at 2230hrs (10.30pm).