Railways To Run Two More Special Trains

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam & Gunupur and between Agartala & Bangalore Cant.

08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam from both the direction will run with effect from 27th July, 2021 till further advice.

This train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 0535hrs and will reach at Gunupur at 1220hrs. This train will leave Gunupur at 1355hrs and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 2045hrs.

05488/05487 Agartala-Bangalore Cant-Agartala AC Special from Agartala w.e.f. 31st July, 2021 and from Bangalore Cant w.e.f. 3rd August, 2021 and will run till further advice. This train will leave Agartala at 0610hrs on every Saturday towards Bangalore Cant and will leave from Bangalore Cant at 1015hrs on every Tuesday towards Agartala.

This train will have stoppage at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khgurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam & Duvvada in ECoR jurisdiction between Agartala & Bangalore Cant from both the directions.