Railways To Run Special Train Between Puri And Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to run a special train between Puri and Rourkela. This train from Rourkela will run with effect from 24th August and from Puri with effect from 25th August till further advice.

Keeping in view the safety-related modernisation work for doubling in Sambalpur & Angul Railway section and also to facilitate the journey convenience to the passengers, it has been decided to run this train between Rourkela and Sambalpur.

This train from Rourkela will leave at 0805hrs towards Puri and will leave from Puri at 0435hrs towards Rourkela.

Similarly, the special train will leave from Rourkela from 13th to 23rd August and will leave from Sambalpur from 14th to 24th August.