Railways To Revert To Pre-Covid Regular Services

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to discontinue special trains and revert to the pre-Covid regular services. With the decision coming into effect, trains will run with their usual names, numbers and fares.

Trains will be operated with regular numbers and with fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train.

The decision would likely bring down the current fares by up to 30 per cent.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways was operating about 1,700 trains as mail or express trains, which were halted during the lockdown.

The Railways has also made it clear that it will neither charge any extra charge nor would give any refund on the already booked tickets.