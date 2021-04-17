Railways To Fine Rs 500 For Not Wearing Masks In Rail Premises, Trains

New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID cases across the country, the Indian Railways on Saturday decided to impose a fine of up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks in trains as well as on railway premises.

In its circular, the national transporter said, “Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. One of the specific guidelines is to wear masks in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.”

Fine upto Rs 500 shall be imposed on persons for not wearing a face mask/cover in Rly. premises(including trains) pic.twitter.com/VfnWzC2qFC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 17, 2021

In view of the Covid-19 situation, controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing mask and entering Railways premises (including trains), is important to avoid the creation of unclean/unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life/public health, it further said.

According, to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all passengers at railway premises and in trains, fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railways Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed, said Railways.

Railways is presently running a total of 1402 specials train services on an average per day. A total of 5381 Suburban train services and 830 Passenger train services are also operational. Apart from this, the Railways stated that there are 28 special trains being operated as clones of highly patronized trains with high patronage.

Additional trains are also being run during April-May 2021 to clear rush in Central Railway with 58 trains (29 pairs) and Western Railway with 60 trains (30 pairs).