Railways Suspend Exams
Railways Suspend NTPC, Level 1 Exams Amid Massive Protests

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Amid massive protests by the aspirants, the Railways today suspended the NTPC and Level 1 exams.

The Railways has formed a committee to examine the grievances of the protesting candidates. The protesting candidates on Wednesday morning set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar’s Arrah.

The results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. Candidates have started protesting alleging discrepancies in the results.

