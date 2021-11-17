Railways Passenger Reservation System To Remain Shut During Night Till Nov 21

Bhubaneswar: As part of Railways’ efforts to normalize passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for 6:00 hours during the lean business hours of the night till November 21.

This is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc. Since huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize impact on ticketing services.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14 and 15 November to the night of 20 and 21 November starting at 23:30 hrs and ending at 05:30 hrs.

During these 6 hours (from 23:30 to 05:30 hrs) period, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

The train numbers now Will Not Start With Zero, as was in case of Special Trains. The process of conversion of Special Train Numbers to Regular Train Numbers has already been started by CRIS and is expected to be completed within the next seven days.