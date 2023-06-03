Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Orders High-Level Probe Into Odisha Train Tragedy

Balasore: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the train mishap site at Bahanaga in Balasore, has ordered a high-level probe into the accident. He said the rescue and relief operations are the top priority.

“A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” Vaishnaw said.

“Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration,” he added.

Additionally, three National Disaster Response Force teams are at the site of the accident, and six more teams are being mobilised, the country’s National Disaster Response Force said.

The Odisha Government has mobilized 200 ambulances and 45 Mobile Health Teams for the shifting and treatment of those who were injured in the accident.

Government informed that 50 additional doctors have been mobilized for the treatment of the injured while 25 special Teams of doctors from SCB Medical College have been sent.

The mishap claimed over 200 lives while 900 passengers suffered critical injuries who being treated at several hospitals in and outside Balasore district.