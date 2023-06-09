Odisha Train Tragedy
Railways disburses compensation to kin of 661 victims of Odisha Train Tragedy

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has disbursed compensation of Rs 22.66 crore so far to the families of 661 victims in connection with the Odisha train tragedy, informed South Eastern Railway, CPRO, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on Friday.

“The kin of the deceased and those severely injured in the tragic train mishap have received the compensation. Necessary steps are being taken to identify the remaining deceased and provide ex-gratia announced by Railways,” Chaudhary added.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the triple train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station that claimed 288 lives and left over 1000 people injured.

