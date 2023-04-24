Railways all set to launch Puri–Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra from Pune on April 28

New Delhi: With the aim of promoting the noble tourism concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by Government of India, Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena. These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to the domestic tourists as well as to the international tourists.

Indian Railways is all prepared to launch the Puri – Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra from Pune on 28th April, 2023 for the pilgrims of Sanatan Dharma ex Pune which is fully booked to capacity. The 9 Nights / 10 Days tour being offered to the tourists will cover the important religious destinations of Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in which the visitors will get to see the most famous temples and other pilgrimage places such as Jangannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

IRCTC, the professional tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, is offering this all-inclusive tour which will encompass comfortable rail journey in the exclusive LHB rake of Bharat Gaurav Train, complete on-board and off-board meals, road transfers and sightseeing in quality buses, accommodation arrangement as per itinerary, service of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping besides various on-board entertainment activities planned for the tourists.

With a composition of 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 3 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2 Tier coach, the tour package is being offered across 3 categories namely: Economy, Comfort and Deluxe and is offering bookings for 750 passengers with majority in the economy segment standard category.

The tour price is attractive for the tourists for maximizing the occupancy of the train. Railways is all set to welcome the followers of Sanatan Dharma to travel on the beautiful spiritual journey and rediscover oneself on the path of righteousness and piousness.