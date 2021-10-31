Railway Sports Promotion Board Crowned Champions of 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021

Kolkata: In a complete imitation of the result from the group stages, Railway Sports Promotion Board put out a thoroughly professional display to outclass and out maneuver Sports Authority of India in the 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021 final to win 3-0.

Railway Sports Promotion Board started proceedings off fast, and dominated the possession as well as the tempo of the game right from the hooter. In the eighth minute, they had their reward, Karishma Yadav scoring from a PC to give them a lead. Four minutes later they doubled that lead via an Amrinder Kaur PC conversion, leaving Sports Authority of India with an uphill task, but three full quarters to complete it.

Railway Sports Promotion Board did not let up though, Birajini Ekka scoring the third in the 28th minute to somewhat seal the result even before halftime. In the final two quarters, Railway Sports Promotion Board went into game management mode, controlling the play without putting themselves at too much risk, or giving Sports Authority of India openings to make a comeback.

Speaking about the victory, Railway Sports Promotion Board head coach Pritam Swiach was effervescent in her praise for her wards, as well as the tournament as a whole. “It is obviously a great thing to win a tournament, the first time it is staged,” she said, “and the level of competition has been good, especially with some teams. My hope is that this encourages more departments to turn up for the event, create teams for women hockey players and offer more avenues for youngsters to get employment through the sport.”

In the third-place game played earlier in the day, Sashastra Seema Bal beat Central Reserve Police Force 5-1. Goals for Sashastra Seema Bal were scored by Preeti (6′, 18′), Manisha (29′), Captain Rajni Bala (30′) and Longjam Bijeta Devi (40′). CRPF’s goal was scored by Pinki Ekka in the 49th minute.

Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Preeti Dubey topped the goalscoring charts, with 13 goals, one ahead of Sports Authority of India captain Manisha Chauhan.