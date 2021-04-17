Railway passengers run out of station fearing COVID test in Bihar

Buxar: A large number of railway passengers ran away from a railway station in Buxar in Bihar when they were asked for coronavirus test before leaving.

A video of the scene had gone viral in social media that invited criticism from different walks of life.

Meanwhile , Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that random COVID testing will be conducted at all the railway stations fearing a return of migrants from states. A large number of migrant workers are coming back to their native state from cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

Kumar had already chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the steps taken so far to contain the spread of the disease and availability of oxygen for critically ill patients. He also noted that that coronavirus cases are rising with every passing day in the state and the government would initiate more steps to contain it.