Railway Minister Orders To Construct FOB With Ramp At Puri Village

Puri: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday directed officials concerned to construct a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with Ramp facilities at Birapratappur village in Puri district.

In order to address the grievance by villagers of Birapratappur near Chandanpur at Puri, Vaishnaw directed Railway officials to construct a FOB with a Ramp facility for the convenience of the villagers.

The villagers complained their village is divided by Train Lines and school children are facing a lot of difficulties. During festivals too people face difficulties to pull chariots of the village temple across the railway lines. Apart from this, the day-to-day activities of villagers were being hampered as they have to cross the railway lines.

Vaishnaw was accompanied by local MLA Jayanta Sarangi and Railway officials during his visit to the village. He discussed with officials on spot and advised them to construct a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with Ramp facilities for the benefit of the villagers.

The Union Railway Minister also had Darshan of the Holy Trinity at Puri Srimandir this afternoon.