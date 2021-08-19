Railway Minister Collects Feedback From Passengers During His Journey Towards Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: It came as a surprise to many passengers when Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his journey towards Rayagada, interacted with the passengers on board Hirakhand Express on Thursday evening.

Vaishnaw engaged in conversation with several passengers and took their feedback about the general impression and cleanliness of the train. Passengers were generally enthusiastic about interacting with the Railway Minister.

Besides, Vaishnaw was also seen explaining about supply chain. He also entered the general sleeper coach also and interacted with few more passengers.

Prior to embarking on his journey towards Rayagada, the Railway Minister inspected the Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Speaking to media persons, the Vaishnaw said, “I have inspected the platforms at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. I have also interacted with the passengers and found that they were happy with the general cleanliness of the station.”

“I have received many memorandums regarding the east entry of Bhubaneswar Railway station. So I thought to inspect it too. It will be developed soon,” he said.

“Railway station is the heart of any city. Similarly, Bhubaneswar railway station is also the heart of Bhubaneswar city. We must keep it clean, tidy, and healthy,” the Railway Minister said adding that Bhubaneswar Railway Station will be soon developed.

Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Koraput tomorrow for the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Jatra’ programme. He is scheduled to go to Nabarangpur on Saturday and to Kalahandi and Bolangir on August 22.