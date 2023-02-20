Railway Minister Clarifies On Bargarh-Nuapada Railway Line

Bhubaneswar: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised the promises made by the centre regarding railway project in Bargarh, the Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw today came up with a clarification, stating that the DPR for Bargarh-Nuapada Via Padmapur Railway Line is yet to be approved by the Odisha government.

In an official statement, the Railway Minister said the Centre has given in-Principle Approval (IPA) to ORIDL (Odisha Railway Infrastructure Development Limited), which is fully controlled by the State.

“The DPR approval of this project is under consideration with Odisha Government”, he stated.

Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu wrote a letter a few days back regarding approval of the said project. The Railway Minister had also clarified through a letter on December 21, last year.

Vaishnaw said the Centre has allocated Rs.10, 012 crores for the development of Railways in Odisha. As many as 57 Railway Stations are also being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under the scheme, many projects can be executed and progressed in Odisha, he said, urging the Odisha Government to cooperate in matters of land acquisition, forest clearance, law enforcement during implementation of the projects