Railway Minister Briefs President Murmu on Sanctioning of Six New Rail Line Projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant stride towards bolstering Odisha’s railway infrastructure, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, met with the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, to brief her on the recent sanctioning of six new rail line projects in the state. The Minister highlighted the transformative potential of these projects in driving economic growth and providing essential services to some of Odisha’s most densely populated tribal and aspirational districts.

The Railway Minister informed the President that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, had approved eight major railway projects on 10th August 2024, of which six are vital to Odisha’s development. Following this approval, the Ministry of Railways promptly sanctioned these projects on 19th August 2024.

Transforming Connectivity and Economic Landscape

These new rail line projects are set to revolutionize connectivity in Odisha, linking previously unconnected regions and facilitating smoother transportation networks. The projects aim to reduce logistical costs, streamline supply chains, and invigorate local economies. Upon completion, these rail lines will catalyze economic activity, making transportation of goods and services more efficient, and fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth.

The sanctioned rail lines in Odisha include:

Gunupur-Theruvali New Line (73.62 km) in Rayagada District at ₹1,165.89 crore. Junagarh Road-Nabrangpur New Line (116.21 km) in Kalahandi and Nawarangpur Districts at ₹2,864.51 crore. Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) New Line (173.61 km) across Malkangiri District in Odisha, East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh and Bhadradri Kothagudem District in Telangana at ₹3,591.76 crore. Badampahar-Kendujhargarh New Line (82.06 km) in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj Districts at ₹1,875.72 crore. Bangriposi-Gorumahisani New Line (85.60 km) in Mayurbhanj District at ₹2,269.49 crore. Burarama-Chakulia New Line (59.96 km) spanning Mayurbhanj in Odisha, East Singhbhum in Jharkhand and Jhargram in West Bengal at ₹1,459.13 crore.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The construction of these rail lines is projected to create approximately 3 crore man-days of direct employment, providing a significant economic boost to the local regions. This initiative aligns with the government’s ambitious plan to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha’s railway infrastructure, with ₹70,000 crore worth of projects already sanctioned.

Strategic Importance and Sustainable Development

These rail lines are crucial for the transportation of essential commodities such as agricultural products, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, and bauxite. By reducing logistics costs and promoting an energy-efficient mode of transport, these projects will also contribute to India’s climate goals.

Moreover, these projects are integral to the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, emphasizing integrated and multi-modal connectivity. The initiative includes the construction of 64 new stations, enhancing connectivity for six aspirational districts (East Singhbhum, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada), covering approximately 510 villages and benefiting a population of around 40 lakh. The sanction and execution of these rail line projects are expected to pave the way for substantial socio-economic development in the region.