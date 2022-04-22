Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Progress On Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project

Malkangiri: Union Minister of Railways and Communication & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in his visit to Malkanagiri, Odisha on Friday discussed about the Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project with Railway officials, public representatives at Malkanagiri.

173.416 KMs long Malkanagiri – Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project has been sanctioned by Railway Board on 9th September 2021 with an approx estimated cost of Rs 2,800 Crores. This project will have 213 bridges including 48 Major and 165 Minor bridges.

This proposed project will have Stations at Malkanagiri, Badali, Kowasiguda, Rajanguda, Maharajpalli & Lunimanguda in Odisha and Kannapuram, Kutugutta, Pallu, Nandigama, Bhadrachalam & Pandurangapuram in Telengana.

The estimated cost for conducting survey (FLS) is 307.64 Lakhs sanctioned in January, 2022. Contract awarded on 27th February, 2022 for Rupees 231 Lakhs. After studying various aspects of this project, the alignment has been fnialised. By June 2022, the survey works will be completed.