Railway Minister approves extension of Sambalpur-Banaras Express up to Vizag via Titlagarh and Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Continuing his record of keeping promises, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has once again proven his commitment to enhancing rail services in the Southern and Western districts of Odisha. The people of Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, and other areas have long held grievances about inadequate train connectivity. However, the tide is turning in their favor as promises are being fulfilled.

Connecting the South Odisha People to Banaras:

One of the most significant developments in this endeavor is the provision of train services for the people of South Odisha to Banaras. The demand for this connection was vocalized during Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit to these regions including his Jan-ashirvaad Yatra, and he assured the people that their needs would be met. The importance of this connection cannot be understated, as it allows residents to undertake important journeys, such as performing rituals in Allahabad and Varanasi, with ease.

Extending from Sambalpur-Visakhapatnam

This rail link has the potential to become the lifeline of the people in Western and Southern Odisha, serving multiple purposes.

First and foremost, it meets the demand for easier access to quality healthcare services, as many residents from these areas often travel to renowned hospitals. Furthermore, with Visakhapatnam evolving into a thriving educational hub, students from this region can now conveniently access various educational institutions in the city. This move holds promise for fostering new business and trade partnerships, thereby contributing to economic growth.

Revolutionizing Connectivity

The extended train service between Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam represents a significant leap in connectivity. It opens doors to a multitude of opportunities, linking two vital regions. Extension of the Varanasi-Sambalpur-Varanasi 18312/11 Bi-weekly Express has been approved. This extension would benefit the Southern and Western districts of Odisha but also the North Andhra Region and interior districts of Chhattisgarh.

This initiative has a ripple effect on intermediate connectivity, facilitating easier travel to crucial junctions like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Hatia, Ranchi, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. The entire region is set to experience a surge in economic activity and connectivity like never before.

In conclusion, Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw’s unwavering commitment to addressing the longstanding grievances of Southern and Western Odisha districts is bearing fruit. The improved rail connectivity promises a brighter future, not only for the residents of these regions but also for the economic landscape of the areas it touches. The wheels of progress are indeed turning, ushering in a new era of opportunity and development.