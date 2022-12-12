Railway Camp Office Starts Functioning To Monitor Bhubaneswar Station Upgradation

The Camp office to look after the proposed Redevelopment Work of Bhubaneswar Railway Station has been made operational recently in front of the Station. Bhubaneswar Railway Station is being redeveloped to be a World-Class infrastructure. This is a public centric vital project.

East Coast Railway General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar is reviewing and monitoring this project work and advised officials to make this project with passenger friendly amenities along with World Class infrastructure. Shri Sunkar also stressed upon detailed & precise planning, supervision of execution of works with proper co-ordination.

A number of facilities have been developed and under the process of development. The primary focus is on development of New Building, Air concourse, Renovation of Platforms and Platform Shelters and Circulating areas, Platform Lightings, Food Court Zone and Shopping Areas and Waste Management , waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers. There will be provision of well-designed service roads, vehicle parking, Drains, Signage and Dividers. The New Building will have high Standard Dormitories and Retiring Rooms apart from the beautified circulating area.

Railways will work out the Railway portion of the developmental work. Action is being taken to complete this work at the earliest. Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 308 Crores for this redevelopment. The project was assigned to Construction organization of ECoR.

Tendering process have already been completed and works awarded. The Construction period of the project is 24 months from starting of the work. All the ongoing Railway projects of Odisha have National Importance. Railways have given all input to the projects.