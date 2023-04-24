Railway Board Member Review ECoR’s Performance In Infra Development

Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Roop Narayan Sunkar today reviewed the performance of East Coast Railway with respect to Infrastructural Development in this region.

To improve both the freight traffic and passenger traffic movement, Sunkar stressed upon joint cooperation and mutual understanding between various agencies of the Central and State Governments and with stakeholders like Industries, Ports & Corporate agencies. This will benefit various Stake Holders and Railways.

Sunkar also reviewed the on-going works for Redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack Stations with World Class infrastructure & facilities and instructed concerned officials to execute the project work in an exemplary manner.

He also advised officials to provide facilities at these Stations targetting for the comfort of passengers, especially tourists and pilgrims apart from facilities for common public. Sunkar further advised officials to focus for the speedy completion of project especially, passenger centric amenities.

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of Railway Infrastructure of the region along with various project works going on in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly. Hence, completion of project works in target period should be given priority, added Shri Sunkar.

East Coast Railway General manager Manoj Sharma, Additional General Manager Sharad Kumar Srivastava and other Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR like Chief Administrative Officer/Construction, Principal Chief Engineer, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, Principal Chief Materials Manager were present in the review meeting.