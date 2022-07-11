Railway Board Chairman V K Tripathi Visits Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: Mr. V K Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board was on a two-day visit to Rourkela. Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, DIC (RSP) accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Rourkela House on 9th July.

The Chairman was accompanied by Ms. Archana Joshi, GM, South Eastern Railway, Mr. V. K. Sahu, DRM and other senior officers of South Eastern Railways.

On Sunday morning the Chairman along with GM, SE Railways visited the State-of-the-art Hot Strip Mill – 2 and the Raw Material Handling Plant of RSP.

They were accompanied by Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, Mr. A K Kundu, ED (Mines), Mr. S R Suryawanshi, ED(Works), Mr. P K Satapthy, ED(P&A) and Mr. S Tripathy, ED (MM). He was taken around in the units by Mr. Debabrata Dutta, CGM (HSM), Mr. R.K.Muduli, CGM (HSM-2) and Mr. S S Roychoudhury, CGM (RMHP).

The Chairman was briefed about the production process, product application, loading, despatch mechanisms and the importance of railway corridor in the entire process. The expansion plan of RSP and the support required from the Railways were also discussed during the visit.