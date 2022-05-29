Railway Board Chairman Inspects Talcher Coal Loading Points

Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO),V. K. Tripathi, in his visit to Odisha, inspected Talcher Coal Loading Points, today and took stock of developmental activities in connection with traffic facilities and hassle-free train operations. He also reviewed the developmental works of Railways in this area.

General Manager (In-Charge) of East Coast Railway, Sarad Kumar Srivastav, and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division, Rinkesh ray, were present on the occasion.

Mr Tripathy also discussed various issues with Mahanadi Coal Field Limited (MCL) authorities and assured to provide all kinds of support in the field of coal transportation and traffic facilities.

Senior Railway Officials from ECoR HQs and Khurda Road Division and officials from MCL also participated in the inspection and review meeting.