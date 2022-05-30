Railway Board Chairman Inspects Developmental Works At Paradeep

Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V. K. Tripathi, in his visit to Odisha, inspected the Railway Developmental Works at Paradeep, today forenoon and took stock of various developmental activities of Railways in connection with traffic facilities and hassle-free train operations.

He also reviewed the developmental works of Railways in this area. General Manager (In-Charge) of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Srivastav and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Rinkesh ray were present on the occasion.

Tripathi also discussed various issues with the authorities of Paradeep Port Trust (PPT) and other Stakeholders like Jindal Steel, PPL, IOCL, IFFCO, Mittal Steels, etc. and assured to provide all kinds of support in the field of transportation and traffic facilities. Senior Railway Officials from ECoR HQs and Khurda Road Division and officials from different Stakeholders also participated in the inspection and review meeting.

In the afternoon, Tripathi holds a review meeting at East Coast Railway Headquarters with the General Manager (In-Charge) Sharad Kumar Srivastav, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Rinkesh Ray and other Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR.

During the review meeting, different infrastructure and train traffic-related issues were discussed. Tripathi also advised officials to increase in speed of Passenger Carried Trains over East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Apart from this, he stressed on early completion of ongoing projects and an increase in revenue.