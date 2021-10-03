Railway Board Chairman & Ceo Inspected BBS Station & Reviewed Ongoing Projects

Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Railways Shri Suneet Sharma on his one-day visit to Bhubaneswar inspected Bhubaneswar Railway Station and reviewed the ongoing projects of this region with General Manager, Divisional Railway Managers and Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway.

During the inspection of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Shri Sharma stressed on the need and significance of facilities provided to the esteemed passengers. In an interaction with the media, Shri Sharma said that a number of facilities have been developed and under the process of development. The primary focus is on development of circulating areas, concourse, Platform Lightings, waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers. Shri Sharma also interacted with some of the passengers who were waiting for their trains in the waiting hall.

Speaking to media, Shri Sharma informed that, Bhubaneswar Station is going to be developed into a World Class Station. Redevelopment plan for Bhubaneswar Station has already been done. Railway is coordinating with BDA and a joint plan is being workout. He also informed that Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will work out the Railway portion of the developmental work and rest of the work will be done by BDA. Action is being taken to complete this work at the earliest. One Platform and two additional lines will be added in this project.

In addition to the development of Bhubaneswar Station, Bhubaneswar New Railway Station is being developed as a satellite Terminal Station of Bhubaneswar main Station.

All the ongoing Railway projects of Odisha have National Importance. Railways have given all input to the projects. Railway is getting support from State Government for land acquisition for projects.

Later Shri Sharma reviewed the ongoing Railway Projects of East Coast Railway with General Manager Shri Vidya Bhushan, all the Principal Heads of Departments, Senior Officials, and Divisional Railway Managers at Rail Sadan.

Shri Sharma congratulated East Coast Railway for its consistency in the field of loading and maintaining top position amongst all loading zones of Indian Railways. Safety is paramount in Railways. Special focus is being given for safety in train operation as this is our priority, added Shri Sharma.

To improve the quality of service both in loading and in passenger segment, Shri Sharma said that, special attention should be given for monitoring and counselling of crew, focusing on safety, reducing terminal detention, increasing the line capacity by means of Intermediate Block Signalling and Automatic Block Signalling System.

During the review meeting Shri Sharma praised ECoR for improved project monitoring system. He said that as Railwaymen, we should take pride in our Attitude & Integrity towards our work. He encouraged everyone to take care of their staffs and stressed on human productivity.

General Manager, East Coast Railway Shri Vidya Bhushan, Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road Division Shri Rinkesh Roy along with all Principal Heads of Department of ECoR participated in the review meeting. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair and Sambalpur participated through video conference in the meeting.