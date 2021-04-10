Rail Sadan Selected As Workplace Vaccination Facility For ECoR Employees

Bhubaneswar: Rail Sadan, the headquarters building of East Coast Railway has been provisionally selected for Workplace Vaccination site under Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) on 11th April, 2021 for the employees of East Coast Railway.

This coincides with Prime Minister’s call for Nationwide Tika Utsav from 11th to 14th April, 2021. Prime Minister has urged for Tika Utsav only two days back.

Urban Task Force of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have inspected the arrangements today along with two other places and provisionally approved for Workplace Vaccination Centre at Rail Sadan. This will be the first Workplace Vaccination Centre only for the employees.

Workplace vaccination facility will start functioning at Udayagiri Hall, IInd Floor of South Block at Railsadan for a minimum of 100 doses. All the employees above 45 years of age having partially vaccinated or not vaccinated are advised to participate in the Vaccination Camp at 10.00 a.m. at Udayagiri Hall of Rail Sadan on 11th April, 2021 so that the last criteria of eligibility can be fulfilled.