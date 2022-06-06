Rail Roko At Soro Railway Station Over Stoppage Of Express Trains

Balasore: Demanding the stoppage of express trains at Soro railway station, the members of the senior citizens’ forum on Monday staged a rail roko at the station.

According to reports, the two express trains used to halt at Soro station before the outbreak of Covid-19. However, the halting of the trains was suspended post-pandemic.

The protesters including women sat on the railway tracks as part of their protest and demanded a halt of the Sri Jagannath Express and Utkal Express.

Following this, the train movement on the route got affected and passengers who arrived at Soro railway station to catch trains to their respective destinations faced many difficulties.

On getting information, police reached the spot and pacify them. However, the agitation was underway till the filing of the last report.