Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, today addressed a press conference, unveiling key highlights of the 2025 Rail Budget for Odisha, through Video Conferencing from New Delhi.

Key Highlights from the Rail Budget 2025 for Odisha:

1. Record Budgetary Allocation:

Rs. 10,599 crore has been allocated for railway development in Odisha, marking a 12.5-fold increase from the Rs. 838 crore allocated during the 2009-2014 period.

2. Expansion of the Railway Network:

Between 2014-2025, 186 km of new tracks will be laid, 3.5 times more than the 53 km added during the previous period.

3. Electrification Progress:

Odisha’s electrification efforts have seen a 4.5-fold increase, with 138 km of electrified track during 2014-2025 compared to just 29 km in the previous term.

4. Massive Infrastructure Development:

Over 2,046 km of new tracks have been constructed since 2014, surpassing Malaysia’s entire rail network in scale.

Odisha has also achieved 100% electrification with 1,516 km of track electrified.

5. Ongoing Projects and Future Investments:

Currently, 48 new track projects are underway, with a total of 4,784 km of tracks being developed and an investment of Rs. 73,723 crore.

6. Development of Amrit Stations:

The budget includes Rs. 2,379 crore for the development of 59 stations across Odisha, including key hubs like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, and Rourkela.

7. Safety and Technology Enhancements:

The Kavach safety system has been sanctioned for 1,898 km of rail line, with ongoing work and tendering for 645 km. A total of 1,000 locomotives will be integrated with the system to enhance safety.

8. Passenger Amenities and Infrastructure Upgrades:

Since 2014, 522 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed. Additionally, 43 lifts, 18 escalators, and Wi-Fi have been installed at 234 stations.

9. Vande Bharat Trains:

Six Vande Bharat trains now run across Odisha, connecting 17 districts and 25 unique stoppages, offering modern, high-speed travel for passengers.

10. Amrit Bharat Express:

An Amrit Bharat Express, running between Malda Town and Bengaluru, connects five states, enhancing regional connectivity.

11. Record Investment and Historical Development:

Odisha has received over Rs. 10,000 crore annually for railway development over the past three years, contributing to a total investment of Rs. 78,000 crore in the state’s railway sector. Furthermore, an additional Rs. 20,000 crore worth of projects have been sanctioned during the current government’s tenure.

12. Multi-Tracking Initiatives:

The multi-tracking project from Kolkata to Chennai is progressing rapidly, with significant work completed between Kolkata and Bhadrak. Third-line work is already underway, and the fourth line will be processed in the future.

Vaishnaw extended his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Finance Minister, and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha for their unwavering support of Odisha’s railway development, emphasizing the importance of the “Double Engine Government” model for this massive transformation.

The Rail Budget 2025 signals a new era for Odisha’s railway infrastructure, bringing unmatched growth, modernization, and connectivity to the state.

The ongoing projects and future investments will strengthen Odisha’s position as a key player in India’s railway network and contribute significantly to regional economic growth.