Raids Conducted At 14 States Including Odisha In Online Child Abuse Cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 76 locations spread across 14 states including Odisha in connection with the probe in cases of online child sexual abuse and

exploitation.

On Sunday, at least 23 cases were filed by the probe agency against 83 people over allegations linked to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

They have been accused of posting and circulating objectionable content online.

Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are the states where the searches are being carried out.