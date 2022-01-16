Raid At Sauce, Vinegar Manufacturing Unit In Jajpur 

Jajpur: Police along with Food Inspection officials have conducted a joint raid at Agro Front Organic Food, situated at Jaraka market on Saturday.

Anticipating some foul play, police, and food quality assayer conducted a surprise red at the manufacturing unit and the godown, in the evening.

During the raid, samples of the products were collected and sent to the quality testing laboratories.

On the other hand, the owner of the factory was asked to produce valid documents including the food production license and other relevant papers in connection with its quality and quantity.

It is pertinent to mention that Agro Front Organic has been manufacturing and trading tomato sauce, Chilli sauce, and vinegar at the Jaraka market for a long.