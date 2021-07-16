Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Look Splendid In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfits

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

The bride and the groom wore bridal attires designed by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In the pictures, Disha is seen wearing a red ghagra with a pink head dupatta embellished with abla embroidery. The actress paired her outfit with fancy gold jewellery.

On the other hand, Rahul was seen donning an off-white Resham and gold zardozi sherwani with an inner kurta churidar. He paired his outfit with juttis covered in heavy embroidery. The couple looked happy as ever on their wedding day as their friends and family cheered them on. In one of the videos, Rahul romantically gets on his knees as she puts on a ring on Disha’s finger and the couple gets showered with beautiful rose petals making the moment even more special.

Moreover, Rahul Vaidya’s good friend and co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni was also present at the wedding to support the couple.