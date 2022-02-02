Rahul Slams Modi Govt, Says ‘India Cannot Be Ruled As A Kingdom’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the NDA government led by BJP’s Narendra Modi on centralisation saying India is a union of states and it cannot be ruled as a ‘kingdom’.

The former Congress Cheif said, “India is described in the Indian Constitution as a union of states and not as a nation. One cannot rule over the people of a state in India. Different languages and cultures cannot be suppressed. It is a partnership, not a kingdom.”

“Congress smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now that has come back. There is a vision that India can be ruled by a stick from the Centre. Every time that has happened, the stick has been broken,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of cooperative federalism, conversation and negotiation and said that is the only way India has been ruled over the decades.