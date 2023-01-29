Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra To End Tomorrow, 12 Like-Minded Parties To Participate

Srinagar: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to conclude his 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday.

He attended a flag-hoisting ceremony at the iconic Lal Chowk’s clock tower on Sunday and walked across Srinagar city on the last day of the yatra along with other Congress leaders.

Gandhi was earlier scheduled to unfurl the tricolour on 30 January at the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) headquarters on Maulana Azad Road in the city, 800m away from the clock tower.

The party, however, got permission to hoist the flag at Lal Chowk on Saturday evening, and decided to shift the venue.

“Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the national flag on 30 January at the PCC office since permission to do so elsewhere wasn’t granted. (But) last evening, the J&K administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk under the condition that it should be done today, on 29 January, at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted out.

The Congress had invited 21 like-minded parties to join Rahul Gandhi on the last day of the yatra. Sources said TMC, SP and TDP are not joining the yatra while other like-minded parties like DMK,NCP,RJD,JDU, Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thakrey group, CPM, CPI, Kerala Congress, PDP, JMM, National Conference will join Gandhi in the foot march on the concluding day.