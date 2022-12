Jaipur: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

In Rajasthan, the foot march had begun from Jhalawar on December 5.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in Rajasthan, the yatra covered 485 km in six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar.