Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow at Tughlaq Lane

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP last month after his conviction in a defamation case, vacated his official bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane on Saturday (April 22).

Gandhi was unable to hand over the keys of the bungalow to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday, on account of it being a public holiday. April 22 was the last day for him to vacate the bungalow post disqualification.

Earlier on Friday, he had moved out his belongings from the house. As of now, he is living with his mother Sonia Gandhi and looking for a house.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Gandhi vacating the bungalow was an “exemplary gesture”. “Today Rahul Gandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal & the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules. #Respect #MeraGharAapkaGhar,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat agreeing to vacate the bungalow, Gandhi had written, “As an elected member of the Lok Sabha for the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here.” He added, “Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter.”