Rahul Gandhi trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard; Sports new look in UK

UK: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has trimmed his Bharat Jodo Yatra beard and was photographed sporting a suit and tie at Cambridge University. He is in the UK on a week-long visit.

His new look was shared by several Congress leaders and party handles on social media.

“Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge. With a New Look,” Rajasthan Youth Congress tweeted with a photo.

Rahul Gandhi, a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), will speak on the subject “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”.

He will be part of another closed-door session on Big Data and Democracy and ‘India-China relations’ with Professor Shruti Kapila, an Indian-origin Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies at the university’s Corpus Christi College and Co-Director of the Global Humanities Initiative.

The Wayanad MP will also interact with the Indian diaspora in London on March 5 during his tour. Additionally, he will meet the members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in London. The IOC is the overseas wing of the Congress party.