Rahul Gandhi to Reach Odisha on Feb 6 for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Odisha on February 6, coinciding with his party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campaign in the state, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sarat Pattanayak on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Biramitrapur in Sundargarh on the evening of Feb 6 and he will be given a rousing welcome from party leaders and workers.

Mr Gandhi will lead the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through parts of three organizational districts- Sundargarh, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda on the 7th and 8th of February, Pattanayak said.

Similar programmes of party leaders will be held in different parts of the state including a huge meeting at Bhubaneswar. Several other senior Congress leaders are likely to visit the state in the coming days too, the OPCC President further added.

Two days ago AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed Odisha Banchao Samavesh in Bhubaneswar, and now Rahul Gandhi’s visit is expected to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers.