Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference today

New Delhi: After being disqualified from Lok Sabha , a day after his conviction by a Surat court in the criminal defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference today.

The presser is scheduled at 1 pm.

Mr Gandhi lost his MP status after a Gujarat court found him guilty in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail on Thursday.

In his first comments after disqualification, the former Wayanad MP said he is ready to “pay any price”. “I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price,” Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi yesterday.