Rahul Gandhi To Be Quizzed Again By ED Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in the National Herald case tomorrow (June 21).

This is the fifth time that the Wayanad MP will appear before the probe agency in this case.

Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth day of questioning. His questioning is still underway.

A day after his 52nd birthday, Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 am with his ‘Z+’ category CRPF security escort.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed around the federal agency’s office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the adjoining area last week. Leaving the ED office for over an hour-long break, the former Congress chief re-joined the questioning at around 4:45 pm.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the ED action and the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.