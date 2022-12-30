Rahul Gandhi To Be Oppn’s Prime Ministerial Face In 2024 Polls: Kamal Nath

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition’s prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress’ countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

“As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too,” he said