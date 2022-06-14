Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED Again Tomorrow

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again by the ED for questioning in the National Herald case. The Congress leader will have to appear before the probe agency tomorrow.

He was questioned for over eight hours by the ED for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

After this, he returned to the ED’s headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night.

Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.