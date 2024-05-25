Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Vote In Delhi Constituency That Has No Congress Candidate





New Delhi: The members of the Gandhi family stepped out to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. This included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, and their children. All the members of the Gandhi family exercised their franchise in Delhi, which went up for grabs on Saturday.



In this phase, voting is being held on 58 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs). Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi exercised their franchise in the national capital.



This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi exercised their franchise in a constituency with no Congress candidate—the New Delhi constituency. Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, have fielded AAP’s Somnath Bharti from the seat.



After casting his vote, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and shared a photo with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi showing inked fingers. “Countrymen! In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and given priority to the ground level issues related to your lives,” the Wayanad MP wrote on X.



“Mother and I contributed to this great festival of democracy by casting our votes. All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family,” he further stated.



After casting her vote, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “There is an undercurrent and the people have this feeling that the leaders of BJP are not discussing the real issues like unemployment and inflation…INDIA alliance has been talking about the real issues of the people since the beginning.”



Besides Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, their children Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra also exercised their right in the national capital.



