Rahul Gandhi slams PM on vaccine shortage issue

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has criticized PM Modi for his call over observance of tika utsav or vaccine festival amid shortage of coronavirus doses.

The Congress leader has questioned the government over export of vaccines at a time when vaccine centres in several states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra, have been badly hit.

PM Modi, however, set at rest the ongoing row over vaccination between the Union Health Ministry and the Maharashtra government by saying that his government does not favour a political blame game during pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said India has not imposed any export ban on anti-coronavirus vaccines. It said that the supply of made-in-India vaccines abroad would continue while also taking care of the country’s domestic needs.