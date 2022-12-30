Rahul Gandhi sends ‘love’ to PM Modi after the demise of his mother

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi earlier this morning. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said that he extends his “deepest condolences and love” to PM Modi and his family.

“The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family,” Rahul’s post on the micro-blogging site read.

Congress’s general secretary and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences for the loss of PM Modi. “May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Several other Congress leaders such as party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of Heeraben Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and President Droupadi Murmu were among other noted names in the political fraternity who condoled the demise of Heeraben Modi.