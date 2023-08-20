Rahul Gandhi Says People of Ladakh ‘Not Happy’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said that the Prime Minister claimed that not an inch of land was taken away in Ladakh, but that’s not true. He said, “you can ask anyone about it”. Gandhi, who paid tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh, stated that the people in the region have said that the Chinese army entered the area and took away their grazing land.

“Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land…people have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here…”: Rahul Gandhi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the people in Ladakh are “not happy” with the status that has been given to them, and they have so many complaints. He also said that state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be run by voice of people. “There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment…people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be run by voice of people,” Congress MP said, as quoted by ANI.

Speaking about his visit to Ladakh, Gandhi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, they were supposed to visit Ladakh, but that was not possible due to logistical reasons, so he thought of making a detailed visit to the region. “Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land…people have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here,” Rahul Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI.