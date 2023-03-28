Rahul Gandhi Replies To Notice To Vacate Bungalow, Letter Mentions “Happy Memories”

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, asked to vacate his bungalow in Delhi after his disqualification as an MP, wrote back today saying he would abide by the eviction notice.

The Congress leader was yesterday given notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 23.

“As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here,” Rahul Gandhi wrote back today to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

“Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who debuted as an MP in 2004, had occupied the bungalow since 2005.