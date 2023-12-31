Rahul Gandhi reacts to Vinesh Phogat video

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after multiple World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. Vinesh Phogat kept the two awards lying in the middle of New Delhi’s Kartavya Path after the Delhi Police stopped her from reaching the prime minister’s office.

On Tuesday, the Asian Games gold medallist grappler had decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government, saying such honours have become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice. Phogat had announced her decision in a letter to PM Modi.

Stressing that self-respect comes first for “every daughter of the country” and any medal or honour comes after that, Gandhi indirectly mentioned former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment by three well-known grapplers.

“Today, has the cost of ‘political gains’ derived from a declared ‘strongman’ become greater than the tears of these brave daughters? The prime minister is the guardian of the nation, witnessing such insensitivity causes anguish,” Gandhi wrote on social media X (formally Twitter).

As a mark of protest, Phogat left the awards at the Kartavya Path and the Delhi Police later picked them up.

Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan.

Sakshi had also announced her retirement from wrestling soon after Sanjay Singh’s appointment.