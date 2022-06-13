Rahul Gandhi leads Congress’ ‘Satyagraha’ mega march to ED office

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi led Congress’ ‘Satyagraha’ mega march to ED office amid huge security, will be questioned in National Herald case.

The Congress is staging protests across the country against what they allege is a vendetta by the Narendra Modi government. Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel took part in the ‘satyagraha’ march.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests. Security has been beefed up near the ED office.

Congress leaders, workers and supporters carried out protests in most parts of national capital. Outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Congress workers gathered in huge number outside on Monday morning and were seen holding placards in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Visuals from the national capital showed Congress workers being detained and put into buses by Delhi Police as they raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress has been planning a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in Delhi but they have now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the capital. The march was planned from the party headquarters to the probe agency office.

Delhi Police have detained Congress workers, supporters sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in the National Herald case.