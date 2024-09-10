Cuttack: Rahul Gandhi of the Congress continued his attack on ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” among people has vanished after the the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Addressing an Indian diaspora event in Virginia’s Herndon in US on Monday (local time), Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi spread “so much fear and the pressure” of agencies on small businesses, but everything vanished within seconds.

“Something has changed after the elections. Some people said ‘Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab’ (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now). It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of agencies on small businesses, everything vanished within seconds. It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds,” news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the event.

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also met with students at Georgetown University, followed by the diaspora event in Virginia. Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi.,

“The BJP doesn’t understand that this country is of everyone… India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly… India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and dance. They (BJP) say it is not a union, it is different,” the Congress leader alleged.